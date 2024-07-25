Rotherham United to track progress of free agent

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans has said they will ‘track’ Jared Lyons’ progress following his return to Scotland.

Rotherham United have been taking a look at the youngster on trial over recent times. However, they have decided not to offer him a contract at this time.

Image courtesy of; ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Lyons, 19, cut ties with Hamilton Academical at the end of last season and is currently a free agent. His deal expired in late June and he is weighing up his options.

In this latest update regarding his situation, Evans has said, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser: “He’s gone home. He’s going to go and play in the Border League for a good club. We’ll track his progress.

“At this moment, we see him more as part of the youth structure and we had to remind ourselves that our full focus should be on the first team. We’ve got good people at academy level. They can decide who they sign.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

As Evans alluded to, Rotherham United will keep tabs on how Lyons’ does next season. They haven’t completely shut the door on signing him in the future.

If he was to have joined the Millers, he would have linked up with their youth department and not the first-team initially.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

He would have been more of a long-term addition for the South Yorkshire outfit.

Lyons can play on either flank of the wing and had been on the books at Hamilton Academical for his whole career before his exit.

The Scottish club loaned him out to Gala Fairydean last term to get some experience under his belt.

Rotherham United were relegated from the Championship in the last campaign and are eyeing an immediate promotion back from League One. They finished in the bottom three along with Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City.

Evans has a been a busy man since then and has brought in a whole host of new faces to bolster his ranks.

What next for Rotherham United

Rotherham United are continuing their preparations for the start of the 2024/25 season.

They have brought in Jonson Clarke-Harris, Joe Rafferty and Sean Raggett, among others.

The Millers have decided against landing Lyons at this stage but will continue to see how he does.

Evans’ side are back in friendly action this weekend with a home clash against Sheffield United ahead of matches against Grimsby Town and Doncaster Rovers.