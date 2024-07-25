Rotherham United man on the transfer list wants to stay this summer

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans has said Josh Kayode wants to ‘stay’ this summer.

Rotherham United placed the striker on the transfer-list following their relegation from the Championship. His representatives have since held talks with some potential suitors over the possibility of a move.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Kayode, 24, has been on the books of the Millers for his whole career to date. He has featured in their past few pre-season friendlies.

In this latest update regarding his future by the Millers’ manager Evans, he has told the Rotherham Advertiser: “‘JJ’ has options, via his agents, to consider moving on. He’s intimated to me that he wants to give it every inch of his heart to try to stay here. Who am I to deny any player that? I’m not going to.”

The Yorkshire outfit have a few matches coming up against Sheffield United, Grimsby Town and Doncaster Rovers before they kick-start the 2024/25 season with an away trip down to Exeter City on 10th August.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Latest on Rotherham United striker’s future

Kayode’s association with Rotherham United may not be over just yet.

He could have a new lease of life under Evans in the next campaign if he stays put.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

The attacker has had bad luck with injuries over recent years but when fit, he provides useful competition up top.

Kayode has risen up through the ranks of the Millers and has made 37 appearances for them in all competitions to date, chipping in with three goals.

He has also been loaned out to Chesterfield, Gateshead, MK Dons and Carlisle United in the past to get some experience.

The former Republic of Ireland youth international has had three separate stints with the latter at Brunton Park.

What next for Rotherham United man?

As per Evans’ comments, Kayode has made it clear he wants to remain at Rotherham United, despite his agent talking to other teams.

Promotion is the aim for the Millers next term and keeping him could prove to be a shrewd move in the end if he can hit the ground running.

There is still plenty of time left though between now and the end of the window and things can change quickly.