Championship rivals remain keen on key QPR defender

QPR ace Kenneth Paal remains a target for Watford as they look for a new left-back, Darren Witcoop has said.

QPR have seen Suriname international Paal become a key player since joining from PEC Zwolle in the summer of 2022 and Watford have been on his trail this summer.

Reports of the Hornets’ interest in the 27-year-old emerged from West London Sport in late June, but little has been said on the matter since. That will certainly appeal to the Rs, who will be keen to hold onto one of their star performers.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Tom Cleverley is looking to bring a left-back to Vicarage Road though, and it seems Paal is still wanted.

Writing on X, Darren Witcoop has reiterated that the QPR star is someone of interest to Watford. In fact, left-back is now a priority for the Hornets as they look to bolster the ranks before the start of next season.

QPR defender Kenneth Paal still being chased by Watford. The Hornets looking for reinforcements before the new season with left-back a current priority. #watfordfc #QPR — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 24, 2024

Paal is in the last year of his contract at Loftus Road but the Rs will be retaining hope of keeping him for the foreseeable. From the left-hand side of defence, he has chipped in with five goals and four assists in 87 games across all competitions so far.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

The Rs’ dilemma

As said before, QPR will want to keep Paal. He could be a tough player to replace given his role in the side, but his contract situation doesn’t make things easy.

Reports previously said that talks had taken place over the possibility of a new deal in West London but if an agreement isn’t reached, it could be best to cash in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

That way, the Rs make a profit on a player they sold for nothing and they have money to find a replacement.

And, given how Cifuentes has uncovered some new stars, many would back him to locate a fitting heir. Time will tell whether they’re forced into that though given the lack of movement from Watford after persisting reports of their interest.

Watford ’s need for a left-back

Cleverley has one natural left-back as it stands in the form of James Morris. Ryan Andrews has operated on the left before but that is not his favoured side.

Reinforcements will be required, be it someone to start ahead of Morris or compete with the place in the side. Should Paal sign, he would almost certainly hold the place in the lineup ahead of the academy graduate.

Cleverley and co will be sure to have alternatives lined up in case a deal for Paal can’t be struck.

However, given his situation at QPR, it could be that there is an agreement to be reached at the right price.