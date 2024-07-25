Plymouth Argyle join Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County in winger pursuit

Plymouth Argyle have entered the race to sign Rangers winger Scott Wright, according to the Heart and Hand Patreon.

Plymouth Argyle are gearing up for a new chapter under Wayne Rooney after just about securing their Championship status for another season.

After starting well under Steven Schumacher, the Pilgrims slipped down the table under Ian Foster. Neil Dewsnip ended up leading the Pilgrims to safety as caretaker boss, with Rooney emerging as the standout candidate for the permanent job after the campaign’s end.

This summer, he’s set about shaping the ranks to his liking at Home Park, but more additions are needed.

Now, a new name has emerged on the radar of Plymouth Argyle.

Speaking on the Heart and Hand Patreon (as cited by Ibrox News), reporter David Edgar has said that the Championship club are the latest side to show interest in Rangers winger Scott Wright. The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the club, and the second-tier could be his destination.

Sheffield Wednesday have been looking at bringing Wright in but they’re not the only ones keen. Darren Witcoop has said that fellow Championship sides Derby County and Preston North End are also after Wright.

Championship bound?

Wright has spent his entire career to date in Scotland, coming through the academy at Aberdeen before switching to Rangers in the winter transfer window of 2021.

Amid growing interest from the Championship though, it could be that he heads south of the border. Plymouth Argyle are yet another option for him to consider with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County also rumoured to be interested.

It seems like there’s a good chance of him moving on too. He hasn’t had the strongest of impacts at Ibrox and as he enters the last year of his Rangers deal, this is a good chance for them to get a fee for Wright.

Otherwise, clubs could look to pick him up on a pre-contract or free transfer in 2025.

Rooney’s wing options

Plymouth Argyle and Rooney could do with adding some more options on the wings ahead of the new season. Ibrahim Cissoko has joined Mustapha Bundu and star man Morgan Whittaker out wide, while Bali Mumba has operated there before.

Wright offers his services on both flanks and through the middle as an attacking midfielder.

He’d bring some valuable versatility to the Pilgrims’ attack and boasts the pace to be a handful at any level. If Rooney can help add a bit more end product to his game, Wright could become an influential player at Home Park.

With plenty of clubs keen though, time will tell just where the Scot is plying his trade come the start of the new campaign.