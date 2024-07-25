Fulham midfielder to join Northampton Town on loan

Northampton Town are poised to land Fulham midfielder Matt Dibley-Dias on loan, according to The Mirror (live transfer blog, 25.07.24, 08.21).

Northampton Town are set to lure the youngster to Sixfields ahead of the new League One season. Jon Brady’s side finished 14th in the table last term following their promotion from League Two.

Dibley-Dias, 20, is highly-rated by Fulham and is the captain of their Under-21’s. However, he is now expected to head out the exit door on a temporary basis to get some experience under his belt in the Football League.

According to The Mirror, he has been on the radar of a host of teams over recent times. It is the Cobblers who are in pole position to land his signature now though as they hunt for more additions in this window.

They enjoyed success with Fulham striker Kieron Bowie over the past couple of years and are now raiding Craven Cottage again.

Northampton Town close in on deal

Northampton Town could see Dibley-Dias as someone to fill the void left by Marc Leonard’s return to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The New Zealand-born man moved over to England as a child and had early spells in the academies at West Ham and Brentford.

Fulham snapped him up in 2016 and he has since risen up through the ranks of the Whites.

He penned his first professional deal in 2021 and saw it extended last year until 2027.

Dibley-Dias is a key player for the Under-21’s side but is yet to play for Marco Silva’s senior team.

What now for Northampton Town target?

A temporary switch to Northampton Town would suit all parties involved here.

He is unlikely to get many minutes with Fulham next term in the Premier League due to the abundance of options they have at their disposal in his position.

Dibley-Dias would get plenty of action with the Cobblers which would boost his development.

Brady’s side have so far signed Cameron McGeehan, Tom Eaves, James Wilson, Jack Baldwin, Nik Tzanev and Callum Morton to bolster their ranks, with more on the way.