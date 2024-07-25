League Two club nearing permanent deal for 23-year-old sold by Millwall in 2023

Millwall only sold Tyler Burey to Odense BK a year ago but according to Pete O’Rourke Fleetwood Town are nearing a deal to sign him.

Millwall had Burey on the books for four years, bringing him in from AFC Wimbledon and into their youth setup initially.

Having impressed in the Lions’ youth ranks, he started to earn first-team opportunities at The Den. A half-season loan with then-League Two side Hartlepool United saw him return three goals and an assist in nine games.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

A first-team role back at The Den followed but amid limited game time, he made an intriguing move overseas to Danish Superliga outfit Odense BK last summer. However, he would be loaned back to England with Oxford United for the second half of the 2023/24 season.

Now, it seems Burey is nearing a return to these shores for good.

Writing on X, reporter Pete O’Rourke states that the former Millwall youngster is closing in on a permanent move to League Two side Fleetwood Town.

Fleetwood are closing in on the signing of former Millwall forward Tyler Burey in a permanent deal from Danish club Odense. #ftfc #odbk pic.twitter.com/fBpj6csSGi — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) July 24, 2024

The Cod Army are gearing up for the new campaign after relegation last time around.

Charlie Adam is tasked with leading the north west outfit back to the third-tier and it seems Burey could be set to join his bid to achieve that goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Higher league pedigree

Burey looks as though he could prove to be a bit of a coup for Fleetwood Town. His time in Denmark may not have gone as hoped, but the attacker is a player with good potential and experience at a higher level.

The London-born attacker has 53 Championship appearances to his name, all coming with Millwall. He managed three goals and an assist in that time, with many of his outings coming as a substitute.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Burey offers his services across the front three, so he’ll bring some welcome versatility to Adam’s ranks.

If he can stay fit and lock down a starting spot, League Two is a level the former Lions prospect can really thrive at. Time will tell whether the move comes to fruition though.

Adam is in need of more new recruits at Fleetwood Town before the new season starts, so former Millwall man Burey will be welcomed with open arms if he does come through the doors.

So far, five new faces have come through the door at Highbury Stadium.

The deeper areas of the pitch have been ones of focus with centre-back Zech Medley and full-backs MacKenzie Hunt and James Bolton coming through the doors. Matty Virtue and Elliot Bonds have signed as new options in the middle of the park too.

As a Burey deal nears, it seems attackers are now on the radar of Fleetwood and Adam.