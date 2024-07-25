‘We will see’ – EFL boss shares update on Celtic trialist

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough is tight-lipped on his plans for Celtic trialist Ben Quinn. Mansfield Town have been casting their eyes over the winger on trial over recent times. He went over to Portugal with the League One new boys for their pre-season training camp and has scored three goals in their three friendlies. Image courtesy of: RUSSELL CHEYNE/REUTERS. Quinn, 19, is the nephew of the Stags’ current midfielder Stephen Quinn and could link up with his uncle on a permanent basis soon. His future is now up in the air as the Nottinghamshire outfit weigh up what to do with him next ahead of the new season. In this latest update regarding his situation, Clough has said, as per a report by The Chad: “I am very pleased with him. He has done well in the last couple of weeks – that is why we have brought him out here. We will see what the situation is with him.” 1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Quinn has impressed in the games he has featured for in Mansfield Town colours.

They now have a big decision to make about whether to make him an offer.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

He would give them more competition and depth in attacking areas as they gear up for life in the third tier. They went up from League Two along with Stockport County, Wrexham and Mansfield Town.

Quinn has potential to develop down the line so could be a useful signing for the future for the Stags.

The prospect is under contract at Celtic for another 12 months and his deal expires in 2025.

The Dublin-born man, who is a Republic of Ireland youth international, started his career with spells at Cherry Orchard and St Patrick’s Athletic before moving over to Scotland.

He has since been a key player for the Hoops’ B team in the Scottish Lowland league, which is the fifth tier of Scottish football.

Quinn has made 58 appearances in all competitions at that level and has scored 23 goals, as well as chipping in with nine assists.

What next for Mansfield Town trialist?

A move to Mansfield Town would make sense for the player in this window.

He would get regular game time at Field Mill, whereas at Celtic his chances of breaking into their starting XI right now are slim.

Clough’s side have a couple more friendlies coming up against the likes of Oxford United and Grimsby Town.