Player eyed by Leeds United to join Premier League club on free transfer

Leeds United were among the multiple sides linked with Ryan Sessegnon earlier this summer but Fabrizio Romano reports he’s set to join Fulham.

Leeds United are in the market for new recruits and where possible, they’ll be keen to keep spending down.

Their financial situation may not be as dire as first feared, and sales of Archie Gray and Glen Kamara will aid that. However, shrewd deals are available and when spending can be avoided, it’s wise to do so.

As such, links between the Whites and released Spurs wideman Ryan Sessegnon made sense. HITC claimed the Championship club were among numerous sides home and abroad eyeing the 24-year-old.

However, it now seems the rumoured Leeds United target is heading elsewhere.

Writing on X, reporter Fabrizio Romano has said that Sessegnon is set to reunite with former club Fulham. It comes after a spell training with Crystal Palace, with a deal agreed ahead of several rival Premier League sides.

The top-flight interest in Sessegnon was bound to make it tough for Leeds United to strike a deal if they did firm up their admiration. It seems he’s now a player Daniel Farke can definitively cross off their list of potential targets.

An ambitious target

Sessegnon made his breakthrough while Fulham were in the Championship and as both a left-back and winger, he made the second-tier look easy at times.

His step up to the Premier League with Spurs was thoroughly deserved. However, he struggled to make a telling impact in North London, with injuries hampering both his game time and development.

Nevertheless, Sessegnon will be backed to kick on again at his next club. At his best, he’s a player far above Championship level, so it was bound to be tough for Leeds United to tempt him back down.

Fulham now look poised to reunite with their former star, offering him a second shot at proving himself in the Premier League in the process.

Where do the Whites need to strengthen?

Leeds United have made four new signings so far this summer.

Popular loan man Joe Rodon has signed on a permanent basis from Spurs while Jayden Bogle has come in on a long-term deal too. Joe Rothwell has signed on loan with a reported option to buy and Alex Cairns has returned as backup in between the sticks.

Further signings are needed, especially with more exits expected.

Extra depth at the heart of defence alongside the returning Rodon and Pascal Struijk with Max Wober’s future up in the air while a left-back may be needed as well. Further options in the middle of the park after Gray and Kamara’s departures would not go amiss either.

The attack is well-stocked, but an exit for one of the star Leeds United men such as Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter or Wilfried Gnonto could change that.