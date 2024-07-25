Player eyed by Leeds United to join Premier League club on free transfer

Leeds United were among the multiple sides linked with Ryan Sessegnon earlier this summer but Fabrizio Romano reports he’s set to join Fulham.

Leeds United are in the market for new recruits and where possible, they’ll be keen to keep spending down.

Their financial situation may not be as dire as first feared, and sales of Archie Gray and Glen Kamara will aid that. However, shrewd deals are available and when spending can be avoided, it’s wise to do so.

As such, links between the Whites and released Spurs wideman Ryan Sessegnon made sense. HITC claimed the Championship club were among numerous sides home and abroad eyeing the 24-year-old.

However, it now seems the rumoured Leeds United target is heading elsewhere.

Writing on X, reporter Fabrizio Romano has said that Sessegnon is set to reunite with former club Fulham. It comes after a spell training with Crystal Palace, with a deal agreed ahead of several rival Premier League sides.

The top-flight interest in Sessegnon was bound to make it tough for Leeds United to strike a deal if they did firm up their admiration. It seems he’s now a player Daniel Farke can definitively cross off their list of potential targets.