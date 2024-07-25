Opinion: Leeds United must not rush emerging star into starting role despite Bamford, Piroe questions

Leeds United have been relatively quiet in the transfer market this summer when it comes to incomings at the Elland Road, and fans are getting a little antsy.

Leeds United fans are clamouring for the Whites to make some purchases. So far only Joe Rodon, Jaden Bogle, Joe Rothwell, and Alex Cairns have arrived at the West Yorkshire club.

Of course, Whites fans will have to get used to losing wonderkid Archie Gray. The 18-year-old has headed south, signing for Tottenham Hotspur with Leeds receiving a fee of around £30m in exchange.

This has not stopped the Leeds United fanbase from hoping for additional signings to bolster their side as they look to fight for a Premier League place in the 2025/26 season. One area these fans have been pleading for signings is up-front; a striker to lead the line.

At the moment, the Whites have the long-serving striker Patrick Bamford and £12m buy Joel Piroe installed as go-to frontmen. The problem is that neither of the aforementioned duo has convinced what is a very critical and demanding fanbase.

True, Bamford’s hold-up play gives Leeds United options. However, his critics say that his proneness to injury lessens the threat that he carries.

With Piroe, many argue that he is not consistent enough. This is despite the Dutchman registering a respectable 13 goals in his maiden campaign. Against Harrogate Town in pre-season last week, Bamford was rested and Piroe was less than inspiring against League Two opposition.

The answer to Leeds United fan noise over a new striker could be silenced somewhat though after the performance of youngster Mateo Joseph against 2. Bundesliga side Hannover 96 in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Wednesday afternoon.

Joseph’s time at Elland Road

Dual-nationality star Joseph signed for Leeds United and their youth set-up from Catalan side Espanyol in early January 2022. His two seasons at the club have seen him make waves in the youth set-up, carrying him to a regular place in the senior squad last season.

17 goals in 28 Premier League 2 games underlined the threat he posed in front of goal at that level. He has not been as prolific in his first-team appearances, but he has caught the eye. The first sign of the threat he posed was a brace in a 3-2 loss against Chelsea in last season’s FA Cup.

He has since gone on to score three times in 10 England U20 appearances. Every time he has come off the bench for the Whites, he has looked a handful for opposition defenders.

Leeds United started their ‘closed-doors’ friendly tour of Germany with a 4-1 victory over Hannover 96 and Joseph was amongst the goals. He impressed as a second-half substitute and netted twice.

The answer to Leeds United ’s problems?

In short, no. Not yet, anyway.

As talented as he is, it would be remiss of Daniel Farke to put all his eggs in one basket and promote Joseph as his out-and-out striker for this coming season. He’s good, but he’s not quite ready to take up the torch and lead the line full-time.

It is going to be a massively important season for Farke and his Leeds United side. As well as being massively important, it will also need to be a risk-free campaign. Installing Joseph up front regularly could prove too big of a risk.

That said, 20-year-old Joseph is keen to back himself and he has the confidence to do so. A good compromise for Leeds United and their fans would be to see the young striker used more, rather than just as a leg-stretcher at the backend of a game.

He might not be the answer just yet, but Joseph could raise some very interesting questions in the coming season for Leeds United.