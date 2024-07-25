Leeds United fail with €4m move for Bundesliga ace

Leeds United have had a €4m bid rejected for FC Koln midfielder Dejan Ljubicic, according to a report from German outlet BILD

Leeds United will be looking to exploit the transfer market after the sale of midfielder Glen Kamara.

The Whites turned a healthy profit on Kamara after his arrival last summer from Scottish giants Rangers. His £8.4m move to Rennes means that the Whites have some money to spend, though this will be cut into with a 10% sell-on fee due to the Gers.

With Daniel Farke looking to replace Kamara, news comes from Germany of a failed bid for a midfield target.

Leeds United have had a €4m bid for Koln’s Dejan Ljubicic rejected by Bundesliga side FC Koln, according to BILD.

Ljubicic is a nine-cap Austria international who mainly plays as a defensive midfielder for Koln. He’s entering the last year of his contract in Germany, having moved to the Bundesliga after a career spent entirely in Austria.

Since signing for Koln, Ljubicic has gone on to make 101 appearances for Die Geißböck. These appearances have seen him score six goals and register nine assists.

Last season, the 26-year-old registered two assists in 26 Bundesliga appearances. This came after eight goals and two assists across all competitions in the previous season.

Reports say that Ljubicic, who suffered relegation with Koln last season, is unwilling to sign a new deal with the Germans.

The Kamara replacement?

Kamara was deployed most effectively by Leeds United in a defensive midfield role. It was a role that he was solid in for the Whites and fans appreciated this. Ethan Ampadu is likely to step back into his role in the midfield engine room but Farke will need depth as they look to replace the industrious Kamara.

Ljubicic could well be this replacement. As per WhoScored’s player comparison tool, he could provide an option for Daniel Farke’s side.

Defensively, Kamara comes out on top in most metrics per game. Defensively, he makes more interceptions (0.9 vs 0.7), is dribbled less times (0.4 vs 0.9), and commits less fouls (0.5 vs 1.2).

One criticism levelled at Kamara was that he wasn’t effective in getting forward and in this respect, Ljubicic comes out easily on top. He fashions more shots (1.5 vs 0.1), completes more dribbles (0.6 vs 0.5), with both him and Kamara completing 1.1 key passes per game.

Leeds United are a front-foot-forward side, and Kamara wasn’t a front-foot player. Ljubicic has the edge in that respect and is also not that far away defensively when it comes to comparisons with the departed Finland international.

One to watch or one to forget?

Leeds United are currently on tour in Germany, playing a series of behind-closed-doors friendlies. A bid for Ljubicic, therefore, does not seem to be out of leftfield.

Daniel Farke does need reinforcements in midfield as he looks to build depth in a midfield that was threadbare at times last season.

Losing a player as consistent as Kamara is bound to weaken any midfield unit. Rather than relying on positional shuffles or promising youngsters, plumping for a player with Ljubicic’s experience could be a good move.