Versatile prospect enters talks over European move after Leeds United release

Leeds United have seen a whole host of youth prospects come through their ranks over the years.

They boast a strong academy setup with many impressing before earning chances in the first-team. Some have made their way at Elland Road while others have found more joy after moving on from the Whites.

However, as some make their way with the Yorkshire giants, others head for pastures new. Among the prospects let go at the end of last season was Northern Irish talent Charlie Allen.

Now, the 20-year-old may well land a new club overseas in Sweden.

Football Insider reports that released Leeds United prospect Allen has entered talks over a move to Osters IF. The Swedish outfit play in the country’s second-tier, the Superettan, and currently sit in 2nd place.

There are other clubs interested but Osters are looking to get a deal wrapped up before they can swoop in. Once an agreement over Allen’s contract is reached, they’ll look to push on and put the finishing touches on their proposed move for the youngster.

Allen’s Whites stay

Leeds United had Carrickfergus-born Allen on the books from 2020 to 2024, bringing him in from Linfield. He had made his senior debut with the club at the age of 15 but never appeared for the Whites’ first-team.

He was involved in a senior matchday squad once though, remaining an unused substitute against Wolves in the EFL Cup back in November 2022.

Allen featured heavily for the U18s and U21s. He managed three goals and two assists in 28 games for the former before notching seven goals and eight assists in 56 outings for the latter. Along the way, he played in a range of positions, most recently operating as a winger or attacking midfielder.

The first-team pathway at Elland Road

Just looking at the first-team squad, it’s clear to see that the path from the academy to the senior ranks at Leeds United is a well-trodden one.

In Daniel Farke’s ranks, he has Alex Cairns, Sam Byram, Joe Gelhardt and Mateo Joseph on the books. Cairns and Byram have enjoyed extensive careers elsewhere but both came through the academy and returned while Joseph and Gelhardt are still on their way up.

Last season, Archie Gray emerged as a new wonderkid and has duly earned a big move to Tottenham Hotspur.

There will be prospects looking to follow in his footsteps when the new season comes around but Northern Irish talent Allen is set to take his talents elsewhere with a Swedish switch possible.