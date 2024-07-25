Hull City working on deal to land League One ace

Hull City are trying to sign Wigan Athletic centre-back Charlie Hughes in an ambitious deal, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

Hull City are in the market for a new defender this summer following Jacob Greaves’ exit to Ipswich Town earlier this month. They finished 7th in the Championship last season and were three points off the play-offs in the end.

Image courtesy of: THILO SCHMUELGEN/REUTERS.

Hughes, 20, has been a key player for Wigan Athletic over the past couple of years despite his young age. He has made 75 appearances for the League One side in all competitions to date and has chipped in with five goals from the back.

In this latest update regarding his situation with the Latics by journalist Nixon on his Patreon page, the Tigers are keen to lure him away from the North West and bring him to East Yorkshire. They have been ‘tracking’ the player for a while now and could fork out a fee in the region of £5million to get him.

Although Wigan Athletic will be disappointed to lose one of their most prized assets, a move to Hull City would make sense for Hughes.

The Tigers have a track record of developing young players and selling them on.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Andy Robertson, Harry Maguire, Jarrod Bowen, Keane Lewis-Potter, Jaden Philogene and Greaves have all been given the chance to impress at the MKM Stadium and then moved on to the Premier League.

Hughes would land a place in the starting XI at Hull City, as opposed to if he went straight to a team in the top flight right now.

He played in the academies at Manchester City and Liverpool as a youngster before joining Wigan Athletic in 2017.

The Wigan-born man has since become a key player and is under contract until June 2028.

What next for Hull City target?

Hull City have money to spend after their recent sales of Greaves, Philogene and Ozan Tufan.

Hughes has been identified as a target for the Tigers as they hunt for more signings.

They have made two additions so far this summer in the form of full-backs Ryan Giles and Cody Drameh from Luton Town and Leeds United respectively.

Liam Rosenior was sacked in early May after they fell short in the race for the top six. He has since been replaced by former Stuttgart and Hamburg man Tim Walter.