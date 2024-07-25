3 players who must look to leave Hull City before next season begins

Hull City are preparing for the start of the new Championship season under new boss Tim Walter.

Hull City have lost a few key players this summer including Jaden Philogene, Jacob Greaves and Ozan Tufan. In addition, loan stars from last term such as Liam Delap, Tyler Morton and Fabio Carvalho have gone back to their parent clubs.

Image courtesy of: FABIAN BIMMER/REUTERS.

The Tigers have delved into the transfer window to sign full-backs Ryan Giles and Cody Drameh from Luton Town and Leeds United respectively, with more additions on the way. They finished 7th in the table in the last campaign and were three points off the play-offs in the end.

Walter will be looking to put his own stamp on the squad after taking over from Liam Rosenior. There may well be some more departures though before the deadline. With that in mind, here is a look at three players who must look to leave…

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Jason Lokilo

Hull City signed the winger on a free transfer last summer but his switch to East Yorkshire hasn’t worked out. He scored once in 21 games and was loaned out to FC Vizela in January.

The former Crystal Palace and Doncaster Rovers man has held talks with CSKA Sofia over a potential £300,000 switch to Bulgaria, as per a report by HullLive. This would suit all parties involved if it went through.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

James Furlong

He has played only once since joining the Tigers from Brighton and Hove Albion 12 months ago. The Irishman needs to get some regular game time under his belt.

Walter has plenty of options in his position at left-back with Giles, Matty Jacob and Brandon Fleming so his chances of getting into the starting XI are slim. He has been linked with a loan move to NK Maribor, as per Sportklub Slovenija.

Harry Vaughan

The 20-year-old’s progress at Hull City has stalled a bit recently. He made 15 appearances under former boss Rosenior before being loaned out to Bristol Rovers this past winter.

However, the Oldham Athletic academy graduate wasn’t able to make an impact at the Memorial Ground. He would benefit from another temporary exit somewhere else to build his confidence back up.

The Tigers are short of options in attacking areas at the moment now so they may need to keep hold of the Trafford-born man now before deciding what to do next with him.