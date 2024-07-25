‘Serious inquiries’ – Championship chief shares update on Birmingham City, Wrexham and Derby County target

Hull City vice-chairman Tan Kesler has said they have received ‘serious’ interest in Ryan Longman this summer.

Hull City loaned out the winger to Millwall last season and he is now back with his parent club. He has played in their last couple of friendlies under new boss Tim Walter.

Image courtey of: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

Longman, 23, is on the radar of League One pair Birmingham City and Wrexham, according to The Mirror. Meanwhile, Darren Witcoop on X has suggested that Derby County are keen as well.

Kesler has shared this update on his situation, as per a report by HullLive: “My understanding is that the coach is very happy, he’s very happy. I know Ryan, we acquired him from Brighton with big expectations, so this year should be his year to deliver on the expectations.

“I’ve seen a lot of interest in the media and we’ve had some serious inquiries now as well. I don’t want to sell players, I want them to be better with us and go somewhere with us.

“Ryan is like one of the special players for me that he needs, I’d say now it’s his time to deliver and to be confident coming back to this team after a great season with Millwall. He should be feeling like a top Championship player and then deliver for us.”

Longman made 35 appearances in all competitions last term for Millwall and chipped in with three goals.

His contract at Hull City expires in June 2025 and they risk losing him for nothing next year if they don’t cash in on him now or in January, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension anytime soon.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Longman rose up through the academy ranks at Brighton and Hove Albion and was a regular for the Seagulls at various different youth levels before going on to play once for their first-team.

He had a loan spell at AFC Wimbledon to get some experience under his belt before Hull City came calling in 2021.

The Redhill-born man scored seven goals in 73 matches for the Tigers but slipped down the pecking order under former manager Liam Rosenior, hence why he was allowed to join Millwall.

New lease of life at Hull City

Walter’s arrival at Hull City may provide Longman with a second chance.

He doesn’t appear to be short of potential suitors though with Birmingham City, Wrexham and Derby County said to be in the frame and there is still plenty of time between now and the deadline for things to change.