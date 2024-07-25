Hull City lodge bid for 24-year-old winger after Preston North End loan

Hull City have made a bid for FC Basel winger Liam Millar following his loan spell at Preston North End last season, according to The Athletic reporter Joshua Kloke on X

Hull City are keen to lure the Canada international back to the Championship as they hunt for some new signings under new boss Tim Walter. They finished 7th in the table last season and were a point off the play-offs in the end.

Image courtesy of: THILO SCHMUELGEN/REUTERS.

Millar, 24, spent the past campaign on loan at Preston and made 36 appearances for the Lilywhites in all competitions, chipping in with five goals. He has since returned to FC Basel and has a year left on his contract with the Swiss club.

In this latest update regarding his future by The Athletic journalist Kloke on X, it appears the Tigers have lodged an approach for the player. The Sun claimed in May that Sheffield United, Sunderland and Burnley were admirers.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Hull City could see Millar as someone to add more quality to their attacking department.

FC Basel risk losing him for free in 12 months if they don’t sell him now or in January if he doesn’t pen an extension in the meantime.

Image courtesy of: RADOVAN STOKLASA/REUTERS.

Millar was on the books at Liverpool as a youngster and went on to play once for their first-team. He also had spells away from Anfield at Kilmarnock and Charlton Athletic to get some experience under his belt.

ADVERTISEMENT

He left Merseyside in 2021 to move to Switzerland and has since played 96 matches for his current club, finding the net on 13 occasions.

Preston then brought him back to England in September and he proved to be a shrewd addition by Ryan Lowe.

Hull City have so far signed Ryan Giles and Cody Drameh in this window from Luton Town and Leeds United respectively and need more bodies, especially at the top end of the pitch.

Millar would help fill the void left by Jaden Philogene’s exit and picked up experience of the league at Deepdale last term.

It remain to be seen at this stage whether the Tigers’ offer will be accepted.