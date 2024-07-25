Hull City face competition in pursuit of Wigan Athletic man, as per reporter

Hull City face competition as they look to sign Wigan Athletic defender Charlie Hughes, as per journalist Alan Nixon on X

Hull City have been joined by ‘one or two’ other teams who have been ‘alerted’ to their pursuit of the prospect. The Tigers want to sign the youngster as a replacement for Jacob Greaves, who has recently left for Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Hughes, 20, is under contract at Wigan Athletic until June 2028 so the League One side are under no pressure to cash in on him just yet and can wait for the right offer to come in for his signature. He has been a key player for the North West outfit over the past couple of seasons.

In this latest update regarding his future, reporter Nixon has suggested on X that more clubs are interested in snapping him up in this window. However, their identities are yet to be known at this stage.

Hughes would be an ideal candidate to fill the void left by Greaves’ exit at Hull City. He is young, has bags of potential and can play on the left side of the centre-back pairing.

The Tigers would be able to offer him regular game time and have a proven track record of developing players having sold on Andy Robertson, Harry Maguire, Jarrod Bowen and Keane Lewis-Potter in the past, and Jaden Philogene and Greaves more recently.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Hughes could be the next to progress his career in East Yorkshire and use Hull City as a stepping stone.

However, they may now have to beat others to secure his services. Tim Walter’s side are back in pre-season friendly action this weekend against Newcastle United at home.

It is no secret that the Tigers have money to spend following their recent spree of sales. They don’t possess the same firepower as clubs in the Premier League or those relegated from the top flight though due to Financial FairPlay restrictions.

What next for Wigan Athletic man?

Time will tell whether Hull City are able to get their man. Wigan Athletic will want to get the best deal possible for themselves.

The former Manchester City and Liverpool academy man joined the Latics in 2017 and has since become one of their most prized assets.

The England youth international has made 75 appearances in all competitions to date and has scored five goals.