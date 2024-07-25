Manchester United cast eyes over free agent following EFL exit

Manchester United are considering a move for Tommy Rowe following his exit from Doncaster Rovers , as per a report by the Manchester Evening News

The Premier League giants are weighing up a player-coach role offer for the Wythenshawe-born man this summer, a vacancy previously held by former Hull City pair Tom Huddlestone and Paul McShane. The versatile midfielder is currently a free agent and is considering his options in the game.

Rowe, 35, departed Doncaster Rovers at the end of last season and saw his deal officially expire in late June. He helped the Yorkshire side reach the League Two play-offs last term but they were beaten at the semi-finals stage by Crewe Alexandra.

In this latest update regarding his future, a surprise move to Old Trafford could be on the cards for him. As reported by the Manchester Evening News, he featured as a trialist for the Red Devils’ Under-21’s in a recent friendly against Chester of the National League North.