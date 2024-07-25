Manchester United cast eyes over free agent following EFL exit

Manchester United are considering a move for Tommy Rowe following his exit from Doncaster Rovers , as per a report by the Manchester Evening News

The Premier League giants are weighing up a player-coach role offer for the Wythenshawe-born man this summer, a position previously held by former Hull City pair Tom Huddlestone and Paul McShane. The versatile midfielder is currently a free agent and is considering his options in the game.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Rowe, 35, departed Doncaster Rovers at the end of last season and saw his deal officially expire in late June. He helped the Yorkshire side reach the League Two play-offs last term but they were beaten at the semi-finals stage by Crewe Alexandra.

In this latest update regarding his future, a surprise move to Old Trafford could be on the cards for him. As reported by the Manchester Evening News, he featured as a trialist for the Red Devils’ Under-21’s in a recent friendly against Chester of the National League North.

Departed Doncaster Rovers man eyed by Manchester United

Manchester United like to have an experienced player playing in their development side for their younger players to learn from.

Rowe fits the bill for the Red Devils and has made 601 appearances in his career to date.

Image courtesy of: PETER POWELL/REUTERS.

He was on the books of the North West outfit as a youngster before moving to Stockport County.

The left-footed ace broke into the Hatters’ first-team before moving to Peterborough United in 2009.

Wolves then came calling a decade ago and he spent two years in the Midlands, some of which he spent out on loan at Scunthorpe United and Doncaster Rovers.

The latter snapped him up permanently shortly after and he has since played 218 games for the Yorkshire outfit over two separate spells, with a stint at Bristol City sandwiched in-between.

What next for ex- Doncaster Rovers

Manchester United have a decision to make on whether to offer him a contract.

Rowe wasn’t the only player to leave Doncaster Rovers, with Max Biamou, Jon Taylor, Caolan Lavery, Charlie Seaman, Liam Ravenhill and Ben Bottomley departing to clear up space in their ranks.