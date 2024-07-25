3 Karamoko Dembele alternatives Derby County must eye amid Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth battle

Derby County are admirers of Stade Brestois youngster Karamoko Dembele and have submitted an offer for the 21-year-old, according to Darren Witcoop

Derby County have been joined by Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth in their attempts to sign the attacker according to Witcoop, so his future is currently up in the air.

Sheffield Wednesday, Derby and Portsmouth have all made offers to French side Brest for winger Karamoko Dembele. Dembele impressed in League One at Blackpool last season. Bolton have also confirmed an interest. #swfc #dcfc #pompey — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 16, 2024

Dembele impressed whilst on loan at Blackpool last season, scoring nine goals and registering 14 assists in all competitions to alert possible suitors this summer.

In case the Rams do not land their target, here are three alternatives that Paul Warne could consider if the ex-Celtic man heads elsewhere…

Malcolm Ebiowei

A familiar name to Derby County supporters, Ebiowei made his senior debut for the East Midlands outfit under Wayne Rooney in 2022.

Having exploded onto the scene, the Rams were unable to keep hold of him due to their troublesome financial state at the time and Crystal Palace swooped in to sign him.

Image courtesy of: PAUL BURROWS/REUTERS.

The 20-year-old’s time at Selhurst Park has been challenging so far though. He’s featured just five times and struggled to make an impact on either of his loan spells with Hull City or RWD Molenbeek.

Despite leaving Pride Park two years ago, he has still represented the Rams more times than anyone else and a loan return to his former home could reignite his form for the benefit of both himself and Warne’s side.

Enso Gonzalez

Having signed for Wolverhampton Wanderers from Paraguayan outfit Club Libertad in 2023, Gonzalez has struggled for game time in the Premier League.

The 19-year-old made one appearance in the top-flight towards the back end of last season, but featured seven times for the club’s U21s in the Premier League 2 and once in the EFL Trophy, where he actually featured against Derby County for 45 minutes.

A promising winger, who can also play in a central attacking role, he has been called up to represent Paraguay at the upcoming Olympic Games.

Not only could he bolster Warne’s frontline, but a prolonged period of time in and around a first-team Championship squad could well benefit both Gonzalez and Wolves in the future.

Micah Hamilton

Manchester City youngster Hamilton made the headlines for scoring in the Champions League last season and he should be aiming for regular first-team minutes this season.

Similarly to Dembele, Ebiowei and Gonzalez, the 20-year-old is able to play as a winger or as an attacking midfielder.

Image courtesy of: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS.

Hamilton has featured three times for Pep Guardiola’s side, finding the back of the net once against Red Star Belgrade, and serves as captain for the City U21s.

His track record at youth level is impressive, though with first-team opportunities limited at the Etihad Stadium he may be offered the chance to develop at a lower level. Derby County should look to offer him the chance his abilities deserve.