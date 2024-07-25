derby county

Derby County poised to secure deal to sign free agent

25 July 2024
Derby County are ‘expected’ to sign goalkeeper Rohan Luthra this week following his exit from Cardiff City, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 24.07.24, 19.26).

Derby County have been casting their eyes over the stopper on trial over recent times. He has received minutes in friendlies against Stockport County and Chesterfield.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Luthra, 22, saw his contract at Cardiff City expire at the end of last season and wasn’t offered an extension by the Bluebirds. He officially became available as a free agent in late June and has been weighing up his options this summer.

In this latest update regarding his future by Sky Sports, the Rams are poised to snap him up on a permanent basis as they prepare for the start of the new Championship campaign. Paul Warne’s side finished 2nd in the League One table in the past campaign behind Portsmouth and have since been busy on the transfer front.

Derby County to land goalkeeper

Derby County to land goalkeeper

Luthra would most likely be used as back-up by Derby County.

Cardiff City signed him in 2021 and he provided cover to their goalkeeping department.

Image courtesy of: CARL RECINE/REUTERS.

He played only once for their first-team, hence why he was allowed to head out the exit door to pursue another opportunity somewhere else.

Luthra spent time away on loan at Slough Town in non-league last term and played 12 games for the National League South outfit to get some experience under his belt.

Prior to his switch to Wales, he rose up through the academy ranks at Crystal Palace and was a regular for the Eagles at various different youth levels.

The Premier League outfit handed him his first professional deal but he left Selhurst Park just under three years ago.

What next for Derby County trialist?

Although Luthra had a tough evening against Chesterfield, Derby County are still going to sign him it seems.

He will provide Warne with another pair of hands and will provide competition between the sticks.

The Rams are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Shrewsbury Town in their latest pre-season outing before they face Barnsley next Wednesday.

