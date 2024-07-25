Reporter makes revelation over Charlton Athletic interest in ex-QPR man

Charlton Athletic have had a productive summer transfer window to date as manager Nathan Jones shapes the squad to his liking in his first window in charge at The Valley.

After ending the season well, the Addicks are widely tipped to kick on under the Welshman after he led Luton Town through the leagues. Their rise culminated in promotion to the Premier League, though that was under Rob Edwards.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Nevertheless, Jones was key in their success, and he’ll be keen to replicate that in South London.

Further additions will still be wanted, and reporter Richard Cawley has revealed a new name on the radar of Charlton Athletic this summer.

Writing on X, Cawley stated that the Addicks have had an interest in free agent goalkeeper Asmir Begovic since early this summer. The Bosnian veteran is available for nothing after leaving QPR at the end of his contract.

Had fair few people ask me about #cafc and a move for Asmir Begovic.



Had been told the former QPR keeper was a player of interest right at the start of the summer. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) July 25, 2024

Whether they remain keen, it remains unspecified. Begovic has had interest from a host of other clubs though as he looks to land a new club.

He was the QPR number one last season but after moving on from West London, he has been replaced by Paul Nardi.

A veteran presence

Someone of Begovic’s experience and leadership would be a valuable addition to any dressing room, and that includes the Charlton Athletic one.

He can be an exemplary figure both on and off the pitch and he displayed on several occasions that he’s still a solid option in between the sticks when called upon.

Begovic has played at the very top of the game over a lengthy career. He’s represented his country 63 times and has played for clubs such as Portsmouth, Chelsea, Stoke City, AC Milan and Bournemouth.

Adding someone of that ilk to a League One squad would make for an eye-catching move, though time will tell if Charlton Athletic’s interest develops into anything more serious.

Is a ‘keeper needed?

Jones has three senior goalkeepers in his Charlton Athletic squad so as this stand, it may seem as though there is not a requirement to add another shot-stopper to the ranks.

However, previous reports have said Harry Isted and Ashley Maynard-Brewer could both be allowed to move on from The Valley this summer. That would leave only new signing Will Mannion on the books.

If one of the aforementioned duo moves on, a replacement will be sought. If both are to head for pastures new, Jones will likely look to bring two new goalkeepers into his ranks.

It could be that a move sees a new incoming in goal fall into place. Should that be the case, it will be intriguing to see if the Begovic interest is firmed up.