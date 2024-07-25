Charlton Athletic finalising permanent deal for rapid winger

Charlton Athletic are closing in on the signing of Arnett Garders winger Kaheim Dixon, according to the South London Press

Charlton Athletic are a club renowned for bringing young stars through their youth academy.

Many have come through the setup in South London and gone onto bigger and better things, while some have been recruited from elsewhere and developed by the Addicks.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Much of the focus this summer has been on adding immediate improvements to Nathan Jones’ squad. He’s aiming to turn his side into one capable of battling for promotion again, so upgrades have been sought.

Now though, it is claimed one for the future could be set to come through the doors.

According to a report from the South London Press, Charlton Athletic are closing in on the signing of winger Kaheim Dixon, who plays in the Jamaican first-tier for Arnett Gardens. The 19-year-old was part of Jamaica’s squad for Copa America and now looks set to move over to these shores.

The report labelled Dixon as a ‘pacey’ winger and he hasn’t been without interest from elsewhere. Vlubs in Belgium, Denmark, Portugal and the United States have had eyes on the youngster.

It looks as though he’s set to head for South London though as the Addicks finalise a deal.

A new prospect

Dixon certainly looks like a promising player to add to the Charlton Athletic ranks ahead of next season.

The Jamaican Premier League may not be the highest of levels, but his achievements to date are a sign of the promise he possesses. Six goals and an assist in 13 games for Arnett Gardens shows he’s got end product and the call-up to Jamaica’s Copa America squad displays they already feel he’s good enough to play at a very competitive level.

As such, he could prove to be a real shrewd signing for the Addicks.

If he can impress, perhaps in the U21s setup for starters, it might not be long before Dixon breaks into Jones’ first-team ranks at The Valley.

Previous stars

There are a good number of academy graduates in the current Charlton Athletic first-team squad.

Ashley Maynard-Brewer, Lucas Ness, Zach Mitchell, Karoy Anderson, Tyreece Campbell, Miles Leaburn, and Daniel Kanu are all existing options but the players who have moved onto bigger things are where the real success stories lay.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Stars such as Ademola Lookman, Joe Gomez, Ezri Konsa, Alfie Doughty and more have taken themselves to a high level in the game since progressing through the ranks in South London.

Dixon will be looking to become one of the laatest youngsters to follow in their footsteps should his move to Charlton Athletic go through.