Blackpool cast eyes over free agent who last played for Preston North End

Blackpool are casting their eyes over the ex-England youth international as they weigh up a potential move ahead of the new League One season. He cut ties with Preston North End last summer and has been out of the game for 12 months now.

Onomah, who is 27-years-old, was linked with a move to Bolton Wanderers in January, as reported by journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, but nothing materialised in the end. He has also trained with Stoke City since his exit from Deepdale, as per The Sun.

In this latest update regarding his situation by Football Insider, the Seasiders are taking a look at him and will have a decision to make about whether to hand him a deal. They finished 8th in the table under Neil Critchley in the last campaign.

Blackpool eye free agent

Onomah would give Blackpool more competition and depth in their ranks if they land him.

However, based on the fact he has missed an entire season, there may be question marks over his fitness.

Preston signed Onomah in January 2023 and he went on to make 13 appearances for the Lilywhites.

He started his career at Tottenham Hotspur and rose up through the ranks of the London outfit before going on to make 32 appearances for their first-team in all competitions, as well as having a loan spell away at Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday to get some experience under his belt.

Onomah cut ties with Spurs in 2019 and subsequently spent four years at Fulham.

He featured on 76 occasions for the Whites and found the net five times. The Cottagers were promoted to the top flight twice during his time there.

What now for Blackpool trialist?

Onomah has played at the top level so there is obviously quality to unlock with him.

Critchley will asses him during training and see whether it would be worth offering him a deal.

Blackpool face Sunderland at home in a friendly this weekend.