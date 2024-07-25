Saudi club pursue free transfer swoop for Blackburn Rovers, Hull City, Derby County target

Blackburn Rovers, Hull City and Derby County are all on the lookout for more options in between the sticks ahead of the new Championship campaign.

And, previous reports indicate the second-tier have identified a similar target. Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon said recently that the Tigers were keen, but they aren’t the only ones interested.

Rovers and the Rams have looked into a deal, but his wage demands are proving to be an obstacle.

Rodak is on the hunt for a new club after leaving Fulham at the end of his contract.

Now, it seems the sought-after ‘keeper has a lucrative option in Saudi Arabia. Writing on X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano states that Al Ettifaq have entered talks over a possible deal for Rodak amid concrete interest in a deal.

Their admiration of Rodak may well scupper Hull City, Blackburn Rovers and Derby County’s chances of signing the 27-year-old free agent. Money will not be a problem for his Saudi Arabian admirers and the chance to test himself in a growing league could prove tempting after 11 years in England.

Missing out on a coup

Rodak would be a fantastic signing for any Championship club in the market for a new goalkeeper, so it’s no wonder that Blackburn Rovers, Hull City and Derby County have all had him on the radar.

All three clubs could do with bringing in a new shot-stopper and Rodak would likely become number one at any three of those sides if a move was to come off.

However, as Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq enter talks, you can’t help but feel the Championship trio will have their work cut out. Amid problems with Rodak’s wages, they should have no problem matching his demands.

That will almost certainly put them in an advantageous position, unless the former Fulham man is willing to lower his demands in order to remain on these shores.

Championship pedigree

Rodak joined Fulham as a teenager in January 2013 and remained on the books at Craven Cottage until this summer. He learned his trade in the academy and out on loans with Farnborough, Welling United, Accrington Stanley and Rotherham United.

His previous success in the Championship would have caught the eyes of Blackburn Rovers, Hull City and Derby County though.

Rodak twice played a key role in getting Fulham back to the Premier League. He has 34 clean sheets in 11 Championship games, but whenever they have risen to the top-flight, chances have eluded him.

As a new move beckons, time will tell just where Rodak winds up next.