Striker rejects new contract in favour of Blackburn Rovers transfer

Blackburn Rovers are set to sign Exauce Mafoumbi after he turned down a new deal with FC Nantes, as per the Lancashire Telegraph

Blackburn Rovers have had a tough transfer window to date but they’ll remain hopeful of bringing in some more new faces before the season begins next month.

Cash flow problems for owners Venky’s have seen their business limited for a little while now. It hampered them last season and contributed to their struggles massively and threatens to do so again in the new campaign.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

However, rumours of nearing deals have ramped up of late, and it seems a new face is set to sign soon.

The Lancashire Telegraph reports that Blackburn Rovers have agreed to sign 19-year-old French forward Exauce Mafoumbi from Ligue 1 outfit FC Nantes. He will link up with Mike Sheron and the U21s initially but he’ll be looking to follow the well-trodden path to the first-team at Ewood Park.

Mafoumbi’s proposed move to the Lancashire is at an advanced stage and it comes after he was offered a new deal to remain with Nantes in France.

Despite the offer of a professional contract though, the youngster looks set to head for English shores.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

More on Mafoumbi

Nantes prospect Mafoumbi might not be the proven talisman Blackburn Rovers need just yet but there’s no reason why he can’t get to that level with the right coaching and management at Ewood Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teen has proven he knows exactly where the goal is in youth football. It will be about translating that to the senior stage if he is to become a success on these shores.

Mafoumbi notched 30 goals in 39 games for Nantes’ U19s overall, also scoring three times and providing an assist in the UEFA Youth League. He has played six times for the B team and is yet to make his senior debut but looks like a great talent for Rovers to nurture and develop.

The path to the first-team

Having turned down the chance to remain in his native France with a top-flight club, Mafoumbi will be hoping his decision to join Blackburn Rovers is a rewarded one.

Many prospects have found great joy with the Lancashire outfit over the years. They offer a clear path from the academy to first-team football for top prospects and Eustace will be willing to give the incoming talent a chance if he can prove his abilities.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

A whole host of the current squad started out in the youth setup, either coming all the way through like Scott Wharton or after joining from a top academy like captain Lewis Travis.

Adam Wharton came all the way through the setup and cemented himself as a key player before moving onto Crystal Palace in January. The success of that move has been widely documented, travelling to the Euros with England this summer.