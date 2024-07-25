3 players who must look to leave Birmingham City before next season begins

Birmingham City have been splashing the cash since their relegation to League One and Chris Davies’ squad is beginning to take shape.

Birmingham City have made eight new signings already this summer, none of which have been loan deals or free agents, as they attempt to gear up their squad for an instant return to the Championship.

Image courtesy of: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS.

The eight additions in question are Christoph Klarer, Willum Thor Willumsson, Emil Hansson, Alex Cochrane, Ryan Allsop, Alfie May, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Marc Leonard. The Blues have also seen eight players depart in order to make room for their recent arrivals.

Leaving on free transfers were Neil Etheridge, Gary Gardner, Marc Roberts, John Ruddy and Zach Jeacock who joined Buriram United, Cambridge United, Barnsley, Newcastle United and Lincoln City respectively. Meanwhile, Alex Prichard sealed a move to Sivasspor for an undisclosed fee and released duo Ivan Sunjic and Scott Hogan are yet to find a club.

Here, we take a look at three players who might benefit from following those eight out of the Birmingham City exit door before the season begins…

Jordan James

There is definitely a debate to be had over the future of James, especially considering the ambition shown by Birmingham City so far this summer. However, it might make sense to sanction a move away for the promising youngster.

The Wales international has already racked up 105 appearances for the Blues, despite only turning 20 years old this month, and has registered 10 goals and two assists since his debut as a 17-year-old in 2021.

James’ current contract with the Blues is set to expire next summer, although the club do have the option to extend that by a further year, meaning that the third-tier outfit may be wise to cash in on their asset whilst his stock is still high. Should his deal be extended until 2026, they may still risk losing him on a free should he wish to depart upon its expiry.

It was previously said that James was eyeing a move away from Birmingham City, though exit rumours have gone quiet. However, it could be best for his trajectory to move to a higher level this summer.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

Emmanuel Longelo

Made more likely by the arrival of Cochrane from Hearts, Longelo may be a player who would benefit from a fresh start elsewhere.

The 23-year-old left-back made 20 appearances for Birmingham City last season, though was firmly behind Lee Buchanan in the pecking order and may now find himself further down that list thanks to the Blues’ recent recruit from the Scottish Premiership.

Having initially joined the club on loan from West Ham, Longelo made his move permanent last summer but seemingly struggled to make the desired impact.

Despite being in League One, the quality of the Blues’ squad is undoubtedly at a higher level and the young defender could likely still perform in the Championship regardless of his reduced role for the third-tier side. That being said, he would also be an excellent option for a division rival and a loan move away with a buy option included could work well for all parties.

Brandon Khela

Versatile midfielder Khela is another talent set to be affected by the Birmingham City transfer activity this summer, with the youngster unlikely to break fully into the first team fold as a result.

The 19-year-old made his senior debut for the club at the beginning of last season with a cameo appearance against Cheltenham Town in the Carabao Cup. His league debut then followed in October with a similar cameo against Huddersfield Town before heading to Scotland on loan with Ross County.

Having now gained a taste of first team football, with 17 outings to his name across all competitions, Khela is bound to want a full campaign in and around a senior set-up. The majority of his appearances in the Scottish Premiership came from the bench, so a loan move where he would perhaps be a more prominent feature would certainly be of benefit.