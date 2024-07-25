Birmingham City agree £500,000 swoop for Premier League ace

Birmingham City have agreed a £500,000 deal for sought-after Brighton midfielder Marc Leonard, according to Fabrizio Romano

Birmingham City are among the numerous sides to have been linked with Leonard this summer.

The Scot is back at parent club Brighton after two impressive seasons with Northampton Town, helping the Cobblers win promotion from League Two and consolidate their place in League One the following campaign.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Such success out on loan has piqued plenty of interests. The likes of Oxford United and Wrexham have also been said keen on Leonard alongside the Blues.

However, after months of speculation, it seems Birmingham City have won the race.

Writing on X, reporter Fabrizio Romano has said that the big-spending League One club have agreed a deal with Brighton to sign Leonard. The deal comes in at around £500,000 with add-ons and a medical will be duly completed.

The switch will bring an end to Leonard’s six-year stay at Brighton. He joined the club from the Hearts youth ranks in the summer of 2018 and only played twice for the first-team but enjoyed a fruitful academy career.

After two seasons out on loan with Northampton Town though, Leonard is set to switch to Birmingham City.

Another statement signing

Birmingham City have been making waves in the transfer market ever since their relegation to League One. The club are intent on steamrolling the third-tier and being ready to compete upon their return to the Championship.

A deal for the sought-after Leonard who had Championship suitors, and looked ready for the step up, makes for another notable addition for the Blues and new boss Chris Davies.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Should Leonard come through the door, he’ll become signing number eight at St. Andrew’s.

Goalkeepers Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Ryan Allsop have arrived as new options in between the sticks while defenders Alex Cochrane and Christoph Klarer have come in too.

Attacking midfielder Willum Thor Willumsson and winger Emil Hansson have signed from the Eredivisie in two of the most eye-catching deals yet and Alfie May is in from League One rivals Charlton Athletic.

Davies’ midfield ranks

There may yet be departures from the Birmingham City midfield department, but the existing options could see Davies line up with quite the options in the middle of the park come the start of the season.

The Blues currently have Juninho Bacuna, Seung-ho Paik, Jordan James, George Hall, Alfie Chang and the earlier mentioned Willumsson on the books.

Adding Leonard to that department gives them some serious firepower. It’ll give Davies a bit of a selection headache as well.

After a whole host of eye-catching signings at St. Andrew’s, it would not be a surprise if more were to follow over the coming weeks and months either.