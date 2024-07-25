3 players who must look to leave Barnsley before next season begins

Barnsley are preparing for the start of the new League One season under new boss Darrell Clarke.

Barnsley have turned to the former Bristol Rovers, Walsall, Port Vale and Cheltenham Town man as their permanent replacement for Neill Collins. He has been busy putting his own stamp on his newly inherited squad with some signings over recent times.

Image courtesy of: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS.

The Tykes have re-signed experienced pair Conor Hourihane and Marc Roberts from Derby County and Birmingham City respectively. They have also brought in midfielder Matthew Craig on loan from Tottenham Hotspur and goalkeeper Jackson Smith from Walsall.

Devante Cole, Herbie Kane and Jordan Williams have all left since the end of the last campaign. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see others follow them out the Oakwell exit door in the near future. With that in mind, here is a look at three players who must look to leave in this window…

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Kacper Lopata

Barnsley signed the centre-back in June last year and he has since played 15 games for the South Yorkshire outfit. His chances of regular football next term are slim.

He spent the second-half of last season on loan at Port Vale and couldn’t prevent them from relegation to League Two. An exit would help him get some more opportunities somewhere else which would help his career.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Conor McCarthy

Like Lopata, McCarthy was shipped out on a temporary basis this past winter when Swindon Town came calling. He went on to play 18 matches for the Robins and is now back with his parent club.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Irishman hasn’t been able to make much of an impact with the Tykes since signing for them from St Mirren in 2022. Offloading him would free up space and funds in their ranks to pave the way for new arrivals.

Callum Styles

His long-term future at Barnsley is up in the air right now. He has been loaned out to Millwall and Sunderland over recent times.

Styles, who is from Bury, has been away at Euro 2024 with the Hungary national team this summer and has been linked with Birmingham City, as per journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

Clarke is poised to hold talks with him regarding his situation. He has said, as per the Barnsley Chronicle: “Stylesy has had an extended break. He will do some work by himself this week then he will be back in. I need to sit down with him and see what the plan is moving forward. We need to sit down face to face get his thoughts and my thoughts, then see if they align.”