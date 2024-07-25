Championship clubs keen on versatile Aston Villa talent, loan exit eyed

Aston Villa prospect Lamare Bogarde is drawing loan interest from the Championship, Darren Witcoop has said on X.

Aston Villa have sent Dutch talent Bogarde out on loan twice, both to League One side Bristol Rovers.

The 20-year-old spent two spells with the Gas, totalling 36 appearances for the club. He chipped in with three assists along the way, operating at both centre-back and defensive midfield at the Memorial Stadium.

Image courtesy of: REBECCA NADEN/REUTERS.

His second stint with the club wasn’t at fruitful as the first but looking to next season, it seems a step up awaits Bogarde.

Writing on X, Darren Witcoop has said that Aston Villa are planning on sending the versatile prospect out on loan again next season. His availability has piqued the interests of clubs in the Championship and overseas, he adds.

Aston Villa looking to send Lamar Bogarde out on loan next season. The Dutchman, who can operate in defence or midfield, has interest from the Championship and abroad. Spent last season at Bristol Rovers but set to make the step up in level. #AVFC — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 24, 2024

It would be a new high for Bogarde, who has played once for the Aston Villa first-team in the FA Cup.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Ready for the step up?

Bogarde put in a great shift in his first stint with Bristol Rovers, hence why they brought him back for a second spell. However, he dropped out of the side as January neared and has been back with Aston Villa since.

After playing regularly in midfield for the Gas, the youngster returned to academy football and went back to centre-back. He has shown an ability to play in both roles to a high level, so he could be a good asset in the Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: CARL RECINE/REUTERS.

It’s not a level he’s played at before, but the time has come for him to be tested in the second-tier.

The Championship sides keen could have their work cut out in the battle for his signature though as clubs abroad also queue up for his signature.

Recent Villa loans

Aston Villa have had varying levels of success with their EFL loans for young players in recent times.

Lino Sousa, Filip Marschall and Viljami Sinisalo spent spells with Plymouth Argyle, MK Dons and Exeter City respectively over last season. The campaign prior, there were numerous.

Watford had both Kortney Hause and Keinan Davis on the books while Jaden Philogene, Marvelous Nakamba, Cameron Archer and Tim Iroegbunam also enjoyed Championship stays. They were on loan at Cardiff City, Luton Town, Middlesbrough and QPR.

If Bogarde can follow in their footsteps and kick on with a successful second-tier loan, he may well follow the trajectory many have found themselves on and move up to a higher level soon.

Time will tell just where he ends up though with the Championship admirers unnamed and overseas interest also sure to be considered.