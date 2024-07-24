Manchester United prospect nearing Wigan Athletic switch

Wigan Athletic are nearing the loan signing of Manchester United striker Joe Hugill, according to Wigan Today

Wigan Athletic are in the market for more new recruits as they gear up for an exciting 2024/25 season.

The Latics were far better than their mid-table finish suggested last time around. They recovered well from a points deduction at the start of the campaign and played some great football along the way, beating some strong teams.

As such, there’s hope for more notable progress under Shaun Maloney in the upcoming campaign.

Now, it seems a new signing is set to come through the door to aid their bid to push up the League One table.

Wigan Today reports that Manchester United youngster Joe Hugill is closing in on a move to Wigan Athletic. The Durham-born 20-year-old is nearing a loan move to the DW Stadium, coming in to offer another option at the top of the pitch on a temporary basis.

It comes as Hugill was expected to travel to the United States for the Red Devils’ pre-season trip. However, this move looks to have changed plans as Hugill gears up for another Football League loan away from Old Trafford this season.