‘If we’re speaking honestly’ – West Brom mainstay raises transfer concern

West Brom defender Darnell Furlong has admitted the club needs to sign ‘a few more’ players ahead of the new season.

West Brom are looking to mount another push for promotion from the Championship after coming up short in the 2023/24 campaign.

The Baggies sat 5th for much of the season and that was where they would end, earning a play-off spot. However, they were beaten in the semi-finals by Southampton, who would go on to beat Leeds United at Wembley to return to the Premier League.

Under the lead of Carlos Corberan, they’ll be expected to fight it out towards the top end of the table again. However, many feel further transfer business is needed, with defender Darnell Furlong among them.

Ousmane Diakte, Torbjorn Heggem and Joe Wildsmith have signed so far, but there are areas in need of further reinforcement. Speaking to the Express and Star, West Brom mainstay Furlong made his feelings known.

“It is the same target, we want to go for the highest point possible, whether that is top two or play-offs as a minimum,” he explained.

“I think, if we’re speaking honestly as a group, we do need more players, we need to sign a few more.

“We’ve got a lot of young lads who have not played yet, but they will play in the future. They are beginning their careers so we need a few more players in.”

Areas to bolster

Looking at the squad, there are some notable areas that need to be bolstered. That’s even before departures too, with the likes of Okay Yokuslu drawing interest from elsewhere.

It seems likely that another centre-back will be wanted, even with Heggem through the door. Cedric Kipre is yet to land a new club but he is now a free agent with no new terms penned with West Brom.

Reinforcements behind Furlong and Conor Townsend at full-back wouldn’t go amiss either. A true defensive midfielder will likely be sought if Yokuslu’s exit rumours come to fruition too.

New options could be targeted on the wings, though there are versatile attackers who could fill in there if needs be.

A competitive promotion fight

As always, the fight for promotion from the Championship will be a seriously competitive one.

Strong sides have risen from the second-tier but with Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town coming down, all three will be looking to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

Fellow play-off side Leeds United will be widely tipped to come back stronger after their Wembley heartbreak too. The likes of Hull City, Middlesbrough, Coventry City and Sunderland are backed to enjoy better campaigns as well.

West Brom must be ready to fight tooth and nail with these sides, but as Furlong raises concerns over the need for more signings, it will be hoped his words are heeded and further additions follow suit.