West Brom dealt blow as free agent prepares for new move

Cedric Kipre is poised to join Stade de Reims following the expiration of his West Brom contract, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 23.07.24, 20:58).

West Brom offered the centre-back a new deal at the end of last season, as detailed on their retained list, following their defeat in the play-off semi-finals to eventual winners Southampton. However, he is yet to sign it and is now set for a new move abroad.

Kipre, 27, officially became a free agent in late June and has been weighing up his options over recent times. He made 46 appearances in all competitions in the last campaign to help Carlos Corberan’s side get into the top six.

In this latest update regarding his situation by Sky Sports, the player is heading to Reims in Ligue 1 for a new challenge. They are said to have ‘beaten’ a ‘number’ of clubs in both England and overseas for his signature.

West Brom contract rebel to secure move

Kipre enjoyed a new lease of life at West Brom under the guidance of Corberan.

They signed him back in 2020 but he initially struggled to make an impact at The Hawthorns.

He was loaned out to Charleroi and Cardiff City to get some game time before returning to his parent club last summer.

The ex-Ivory Coast youth international enjoyed plenty of minutes last term and caught the eye to put himself into the shop window.

Kipre started out in the academy at PSG before he was on the books at Leicester City from 2014 to 2017.

He never made a senior appearance for the Foxes as a youngster though and was loaned out to Corby Town before heading up to Scotland with Motherwell.

Wigan Athletic then lured him back down the border in 2018 and he played 77 times for the Latics before West Brom came calling.

What next?

Kipre is set to link up with Reims in the French top flight.

They finished 9th last season and were the home of Englishman Will Still up until earlier this year. He has since joined league rivals Lens.