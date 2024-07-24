Watford poised to let attacker head out the exit door on a temporary basis

Watford attacker Jack Grieves is poised for a loan move to Ross County, according to a report by the Watford Advertiser

Watford are set to let the youngster head out the exit door on a temporary basis to help him get some more experience under his belt. Tom Cleverley’s side are preparing for the start of the new Championship season after finishing last season in 15th place in the table.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Grieves, 19, has risen up through the academy ranks at Vicarage Road and is yet to leave the Hornets on loan so far in his career. He is under contract with the Hertfordshire outfit until June 2026, with the club holding the option for a further 12 months on top of that.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the Watford Advertiser, he is expected to link up with Ross County in the near future. The Scottish Premiership side are managed by former Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic man Don Cowie.

Watford loan exit

A switch to Ross County would be a sensible move for Grieves and will boost his development.

He is unlikely to get regular game at Watford in the upcoming campaign due to more senior options in his position.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

Therefore, moving up to the Highlands will benefit him and get him out of his comfort zone.

Grieves joined the Hornets at the age of eight and was actually released six years later at the age of 14.

He subsequently had stints at local sides Everett Rovers and then Leverstock Green before Watford decided to sign him back.

The Watford-born man then made his debut for his boyhood club in January 2023 in an FA Cup second round replay clash against Reading.

Grieves has since played five more times but is yet to score.

What now for Watford man?

Assuming his move to Ross County is completed, he will be eager to nail down a regular place in Cowie’s starting XI.

The Staggies stayed up last season despite finishing 11th in the league. They beat Raith Rovers in the relegation play-offs to ensure they remain a top flight team.