Watford set for big blow as key man nears transfer exit

Watford centre-back Wesley Hoedt is moving closer to the exit door with Trabzonspor finalising a deal, according to Fotomac.

Watford are heading into another new chapter with rookie boss Tom Cleverley now at the helm of the club on a permanent basis.

His impressive work as caretaker boss has earned him his first shot as a manager at a senior level. Now, he is embarking on his first transfer window as a boss as the Hornets look to bolster the ranks.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

While signings are wanted, some of the focus has inevitably been on exits. Among those wanted elsewhere is Wesley Hoedt, with Trabzonspor recently bidding for the popular Dutch defender.

Now, it seems as though Hoedt’s exit is moving closer and closer.

Turkish news outlet Fotomac claims that the Watford star’s switch to Trabzonspor is nearing as the Super Lig outfit look to put the finishing touches on a deal for the 30-year-old after notable progress in negotiations.

Hoedt was one of the few shining lights in the Watford side last season and looked poised to play a key role in the new chapter under Cleverley’s lead too. But having entered the last year of his contract at Vicarage Road, it seems as though a fresh start in Turkey could await the centre-back.