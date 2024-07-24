Watford set for big blow as key man nears transfer exit

Watford centre-back Wesley Hoedt is moving closer to the exit door with Trabzonspor finalising a deal, according to Fotomac.

Watford are heading into another new chapter with rookie boss Tom Cleverley now at the helm of the club on a permanent basis.

His impressive work as caretaker boss has earned him his first shot as a manager at a senior level. Now, he is embarking on his first transfer window as a boss as the Hornets look to bolster the ranks.

While signings are wanted, some of the focus has inevitably been on exits. Among those wanted elsewhere is Wesley Hoedt, with Trabzonspor recently bidding for the popular Dutch defender.

Now, it seems as though Hoedt’s exit is moving closer and closer.

Turkish news outlet Fotomac claims that the Watford star’s switch to Trabzonspor is nearing as the Super Lig outfit look to put the finishing touches on a deal for the 30-year-old after notable progress in negotiations.

Hoedt was one of the few shining lights in the Watford side last season and looked poised to play a key role in the new chapter under Cleverley’s lead too. But having entered the last year of his contract at Vicarage Road, it seems as though a fresh start in Turkey could await the centre-back.

A big loss

Hoedt has only been on the books at Watford for 18 months but last season displayed just how important he has become in a short amount of time.

The Dutchman played 48 times across all competitions for the Hornets, chipping in with three goals and three assists along the way. He assumed the captain’s armband halfway through the season too.

However, as touched on before, his deal is up at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

It means that if Watford are going to get a fee for Hoedt, they’re best to cash in now. If he doesn’t pen a new deal, they would be at risk of losing him for nothing in 2025 on a free transfer or pre-contract.

As such, getting a fee for him now gives them time and the funds to source a replacement.

Existing centre-back options

Watford have already signed one centre-back but further additions will be needed if Hoedt moves on.

Antonio Tikvic has come in on loan from sister club Udinese, joining Mattie Pollock, Ryan Porteous and Francisco Sierralta in the defensive ranks.

In an ideal world, Cleverley will be able to bring in at least one player to replace Hoedt but if he plans on playing the three-man backline, another could be sought. It leaves the recruitment team at Vicarage Road with work to do if their key defender departs, but there’s good time to get more business done.