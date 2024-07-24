Doncaster Rovers and Newport County-linked man signs new deal after Swindon Town trial

A host of Football League clubs have been credited with an interest in the non-league man this summer. However, he has now gone back to Boston United for the upcoming 2024/25 season.

Rowe, 22, has been on the radar of Doncaster Rovers and Newport County, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke on X. Meanwhile, the same source suggested Shrewsbury Town and Scottish Premiership outfit Dundee United were admirers as well.

The Swindon Advertiser report Swindon Town have recently taken a look at him on trial. The player has re-signed for Boston United now, putting an end to all the transfer speculation surrounding him.

Rowe helped the Pilgrims win promotion from the National League North to the National League last term and won their Player of the Year award in the process.

Back home for Swindon Town trialist

The Nuneaton-born man saw his previous Boston United contract expire at the end of June and will have been weighing up his options.

Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst cooled his side’s links to him and said on BBC Sport Shropshire: “He was at Scunthorpe in an Under-21’s group that the club were trying to sort out experiment with there. I know the player, you will hear me say this a lot to you, don’t believe everything you read or hear. Whether it is a lazy link, whether it is an agent doing his job.”

Rowe started his career with spells at Nuneaton Borough and Barwell before he moved to Glanford Park to join Scunthorpe United.

He went on to play 92 times for the Iron as a youngster and played for them in the Football League before their relegation to the fifth tier in 2022.

Rowe spent the first-half of last term with Scunthorpe again before ending the campaign at Aldershot Town.

Boston United then snapped him up last summer and he has been a key player for the Pilgrims.

He made 34 appearances in all competitions last term and chipped in with five goals and one assist.

What now?

The door has now closed for the likes of Doncaster Rovers, Newport County, Shrewsbury Town and Dundee United to swoop in with Rowe committing his future to Boston United.

Swindon Town took a look at him on trial but seemingly decided against a move.