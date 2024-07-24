21-year-old arrives at Swansea City ahead of potential transfer

Swansea City are looking to add more fresh faces to their ranks after a fairly slow start to the summer transfer window to date.

However, business has started to pick up for the Swans. Portuguese midfielder Goncalo Franco has signed from Moreirense, Korean prospect Eom Ji-sung has joined the ranks and Lawrence Vigouroux arrives as a new option in goal.

Image courtesy of: PEDRO NUNES/REUTERS.

It will be hoped more new names are to follow, hopefully more who can have a quick impact on Luke Williams’ first-team players.

As ever though, the South Welsh outfit will be looking to make shrewd moves for future prospects. They can join their esteemed youth ranks and push for a senior breakthrough in the years to come.

Now, Football Insider states one bidding to earn a deal is Kevin Hanratty.

The 21-year-old has arrived at Swansea City to train with the club as they weigh up a potential move for the Aberdeen academy graduate.

Hanratty mainly plays on the wings but can operate centrally too. He has been used as a midfielder and striker before, so he could bring some valuable versatility to the Swans’ youth ranks.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

One for the future

Given Hanratty’s career to date it seems highly unlikely that Swansea City are looking at him as one for the present, but he could be a shrewd signing for the years to come.

The winger has tested himself in the lower leagues of Scottish football, finding the most joy in the Highland League with Formartine, where he notched six goals in 18 games.

As such, a step into Championship football could be too much too soon for Hanratty. However, as a promising player, he could develop into a future asset for Williams and co.

There’s a clear path from the academy to the first-team at the club too. That will surely come into the player’s thinking as he looks to impress those at Swansea City and earn a contract for himself.

Hopes for next season

It might have taken a little while for things to come together for Williams at Swansea City but the manager has shown why he was such a popular and highly-rated manager at former club Notts County.

With time and backing for the board, there’s good reason to believe that the Swans can make good progress up the Championship table under his watch.

Further recruits are needed though, especially on the senior stage.

Franco, Eom and Vigouroux are three decent signings, but more business is needed if they’re to push back towards the right end of the Championship.