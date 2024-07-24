Sunderland ace emerges on radar of Premier League new boys

Ipswich Town are preparing a move for Sunderland winger Jack Clarke this summer, according to a report by i News

Sunderland are facing a battle to keep hold of the attacker in this window amid interest from the Premier League. Ipswich Town have now turned to him after missing out on Jaden Philogene from Hull City to Aston Villa.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Clarke, 23, is also believed to be on the radar of Southampton and Lazio, as per the Sunderland Echo, and his future at the Stadium of Light is up in the air right now. He is under contract with the North East outfit until June 2026.

In this latest update regarding his situation, i News report the Tractor Boys are eyeing a swoop and could fork out £18million to try and lure him down to Portman Road. They have so far delved into the market to land Jacob Greaves, Liam Delap and Omari Hutchinson as they prepare for life in the top flight under Kieran McKenna.

Losing Clarke would be a massive blow for Sunderland as they gear up for their upcoming campaign under Regis Le Bris.

The Black Cats landed the York-born man on an initial loan deal back in 2022 before making his move permanent.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

He has made 92 appearances since he helped them gain promotion from League One under former boss Tony Mowbray, chipping in with 26 goals, 15 of which came last term.

Clarke started his career at Leeds United and rose up through their academy ranks.

He was a regular for the Whites at various different youth levels before breaking into their first-team as a teenager.

The ex-England youth international scored two goals in 25 matches before Tottenham Hotspur snapped him up.

However, his time in London didn’t go to plan and he ended up at Sunderland after loan spells at Stoke City and QPR.

What next for Sunderland star?

Ipswich Town could now test the Black Cats’ resolve with an offer for Clarke.

The Tractor Boys could be an attractive proposition for the player as they would be likely to offer him regular game time at the top level.