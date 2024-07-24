Sunderland: French football expert delivers exciting transfer verdict

Sunderland are gearing up for life under French boss Regis Le Bris.

The former Lorient manager has spent his coaching career to date in his home country of France, but is now set to embark into English football for the first time.

The Black Cats have become quite friendly with the French market in recent years, their policy of recruiting youth with potential has seen them bring in several players from France already.

Abdoullah Ba, Edouard Michut and even Patrick Roberts were all playing in France before moving to the north east.

Image courtesy of: SCOTT HEPPELL/REUTERS.

That strategy doesn’t seem to be changing as they have been extensively linked with Caen striker Alexandre Mendy.

French reporter Entwistle has stated he believes Sunderland will continue to search France specifically, but not exclusively for new prospects this summer, he said: “Sunderland are very much scouting the French market for French players at the minute.

“It does align. It’s in a different context – the Championship is not Ligue 1, but at the same time there is going to be a certain logic in bringing in Le Bris to work with a slightly French squad. I know you never got Edouard Michut on a permanent basis, did you? Those are the kind of deals you will be going after, and it’s an interesting couple of weeks now.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think that in the next few weeks you’ll have a clear idea from the French market, and if Sunderland start to become very active in that time period, I think their strategy will become very, very obvious, very, very quickly.

“They won’t recruit solely from that market, but I think they’ll have more of an awareness, more of an acute awareness of what’s going on in that market than perhaps other markets across Europe.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Trusting the process

Sunderland have become much better when it comes to transfer strategy over the past few years.

They have seen players like Ross Stewart, Trai Hume, Jack Clarke and Dan Ballard come to the club for minimal transfer fees and be either sold or linked with big money moves away.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

The model is still in its early stages yet though and it will be hoped Sunderland can continue climbing the ladder that will eventually lead them back to the Premier League.

Pushing on

The Black Cats stumbled last season, they finished 16th in the second tier.

This came after their top six campaign the year before and a lot did go wrong last time around.

However, whilst there is still work to do behind the scenes in this summer window, the club have recently tied down Chris Rigg and Dan Ballard to new deals and have brought in experienced with the likes of Simon Moore and Alan Browne.

It’s a sign Sunderland have learned from mistakes, but only time will tell on whether they can turnaround their dismal form of last season.