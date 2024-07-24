sunderland

Sunderland make enquiry for Premier League centre-back

24 July 2024
Sunderland have made an enquiry for Leicester City defender Ben Nelson, as per Michael Graham.

Sunderland are beginning to make inroads in the summer transfer window.

The Black Cats are gearing up for another season in the Championship, but know they must have a strong summer window to improve on the downfalls of last season.

Sunderland have already added Simon Moore and Alan Browne to their side this summer, and reports suggest striker Alexandre Mendy is closing in on a north east switch.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Now, trusted reporter Graham has claimed Sunderland are targeting defensive recruits with Nelson on their shortlist.

He states Sunderland have made an enquiry to the Foxes about their defender, but there is also interest elsewhere in the second tier.

Who is this?

His background

The 20-year-old central defender only played in six Championship games for the champions last year.

The Foxes won the league and will now be back playing Premier League football this season. Given Nelson’s lack of first team involvement last time out, it seems unlikely that will change in a league above and therefore a loan move away may be on the cards for him this summer.

He has had spells in League Two on loan at Doncaster Rovers and Rochdale, but the Foxes will want to test their prospect at a higher level and see how he fares.

The current England U20 international would be a signing similar to that of Callum Doyle that Sunderland made whilst in League One.

Image courtesy of: ISABEL INFANTES/REUTERS.

The season ahead

Regis Le Bris’ side need to push back towards the top half of the second tier.

The end goal for Sunderland should be promotion, but without knownig how the next month in the transfer window will look for them it’s hard to predict whether a top six finish this season is a step too far.

Their squad is promising still and whilst they may yet see one or two players depart, there should eb hope that those they bring in can sufficiently fill those gaps left.

The season is just over two weeks away and Sunderland’s interest in Nelson is certainly one to watch as that area of the pitch could probably do with another body this year.

