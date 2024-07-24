Sunderland: 22-goal striker to undergo medical today ahead of permanent switch

Sunderland target Alexandre Mendy is set to have his medical at the Academy of Light today, as per Roker Report

Sunderland are set for another season in the Championship this year.

The Black Cats will be hoping to use this summer window as a chance to plug some gaps in their squad, and none are bigger than the gap up front.

Sunderland struggled for goals from this area of the pitch last season and it has been crying out for attention since Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms’ partnership broke down two seasons ago.

Image courtesy of: JOHN CLIFTON/REUTERS.

Mendy, 30, has been a long-standing Sunderland target this summer. The French-born striker plays for Caen in Ligue 2 and was the division’s top scorer last season with 22 goals.

He scored 19 in the league in the year before that and 16 the year before that.

Sunderland were reported to have an initial bid rejected last week, but now it seems the clubs have agreed a deal.

Roker Report now claim Mendy flew to the north east yesterday and will have his medical today ahead of a permanent transfer to Sunderland.

A brilliant addition

On the face of it, Mendy looks like the perfect signing for Sunderland.

The 30-year-old adds experience and has a good proven track record of scoring goals in a tough league.

Sunderland have tried and failed to replace the likes of Stewart and Simms in the past and it will be hoped they strike gold with this one.

The signing of Mendy would also take some pressure of Eliezer Mayenda, Luis Hemir and Nazariy Rusyn and it should allow them to grow and develop without being in the spotlight as much.

Optimism on Wearside

Regis Le Bris is the new man in the dugout at Sunderland and he will be hoping to hit the ground running when the Championship gets underway in a couple of weeks.

Image courtesy of: STEPHANE MAHE/REUTERS.

His side is starting to take shape and if they can add a couple of more faces in the right areas, whilst retaining some of their top talents then their squad will look very handy for next season.

Sunderland finished 16th last time around and the expectation is that as a minimum they will be back fighting inside the top half of the second tier. However, with the right moves between now and deadline day then there is every chance they could go a step further and be top six contenders this season.

Sunderland’s first league game of the 2024/25 season is an away trip to face Cardiff City.