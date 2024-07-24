Sunderland to sign Sheffield Wednesday target, medical complete

Sunderland are set to sign free agent winger Ian Poveda, as per Keith Downie

Sunderland have been busy this last week in the transfer window.

They recently managed to tie down highly-rated defender Dan Ballard to a new contract, keeping him at Sunderland until 2028.

Reports also suggest they are nearing the signing of Alexandre Mendy from Caen with the 30-year-old striker reportedly in the north east for a medical.

And now they are on the verge of adding another winger to their ranks.

Poveda, 24, spent part of last season on loan at Hillsborough. He played just ten times for Sheffield Wednesday in the league and had several injury issues which halted his development and momentum.

The Colombian attacker was made a free agent earlier this summer following his release from Leeds United and the Owls have been targeting a permanent deal for him this summer.

However, it appears as if Sunderland have won the race for him and it seems an announcement is imminent.

🚨 Sunderland transfer news: 🗞️



🇨🇴 Colombia international Ian Poveda has undergone a medical at the club's training ground and will be announced as a new signing in the coming hours.



⚪️ The 24-year-old's contract at Leeds United ended earlier this summer.



🇬🇼 Sunderland also… pic.twitter.com/tmAZL1LIGn — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) July 24, 2024

Finding his feet

Poveda is a very tricky winger who has bags of potential, but for whatever reason has struggled to showcase all of that so far in his career.

He came through the academy at Manchester City and spent time in Barcelona’s, Chelsea’s and Arsenal’s as a youngster.

He has had spells with Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool and Sheffield Wednesday in recent years and the 24-year-old really needs a permanent club to settle into.

This signing would replicate the type of addition Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts were back in the day for Sunderland. Two wingers with big potential who hadn’t managed to settle and fulfill that at the time.

Looking forward

The Black Cats appear to be making adjustments to their recruitment policy.

They have already signed experienced goalkeeper Simon Moore and experienced midfielder Alan Browne on free transfers.

These two names could soon be joined by Poveda and potentially Mendy who would break the mould for Sunderland’s model.

It would be the first time Sunderland have spent money on anyone over 25 and it’s a sign Sunderland are beginning to address the shortcomings they’ve met in the past.

Regis Le Bris will be hoping to hit the ground running on Wearside when his side begin their Championship campaign with a trip to Cardiff City in two weeks time.