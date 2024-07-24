Sunderland receive fresh enquiry for star valued at £10m

Sunderland have received a new enquiry from Turkish side Galatasaray who retain interest in Trai Hume this summer, as per Galasan Medya

Sunderland are in for a battle to keep a few of their big names at the club this summer.

The Black Cats are preparing for another season in the Championship and will be hoping to make strides after last season’s underperformance.

However, despite the club not doing as well as they should have last season, some of their key players still performed very well and that has led to interest during this transfer window.

Hume, 22, has been at Sunderland since joining from Linfield in Northern Ireland back in 2022. He didn’t play much at all at first, making just three league appearances in his first six months in the north east.

However, the season after he played 28 times in the Championship, contributing to three goals and last season he managed all 46 second tier games.

Turkish giants Galatasaray launched a £7m bid for the Northern Irish internatioanl earlier this month, but it was knocked back by Sunderland. It was claimed that it would take at least £10m for Sunderland to consider a deal this summer.

But, they aren’t giving up on their interest and now a new report from Turkey claims they have made a new enquiry to Sunderland to enquire about Hume’s price tag.

ÖZEL | Galatasaray Trai Hume için kulübü Sunderland'e ilgi kağıdı göndererek oyuncunun bonservisini sordu.

Part of the process

Given the model Sunderland are implementing, this is always going to happen to their best performers.

Jack Clarke is another who has had interest this summer, but there has also been talk of Chris Rigg, Dan Ballard, Patrick Roberts and Dan Neil all leaving over the last seven months.

The Black Cats have managed to tie Rigg and Ballard down on new contracts, a move which should be seen as a promising one for the club, and they are under no pressure to sell Hume.

He has another three years left on his current deal and Sunderland will rightly hold out for as much as possible should a sale happen over the next month.

Looking ahead

Regis Le Bris is the man in charge of Sunderland now and the French boss will be hoping to hit the ground running on Wearside.

The Black Cats cannot afford to be in the bottom half of the division once again this season, but they still have moves to make this window if they want to fulfill their potential.

The season begins in just over two weeks time and it’s quite hard to predict how Sunderland will do this time around. Their first league game is an away trip to face Cardiff City.