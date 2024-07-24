Update emerges on Stoke City star’s potential exit amid big Spurs interest

Stoke City midfielder Wouter Burger is strongly admired by Tottenham Hotspur but ‘nothing is happening yet’, reporter Fraser Gillan has said.

Stoke City have seen Dutch star Burger become a crucial player since signing from FC Basel last summer.

The 23-year-old looked to be a statement signing at the time and it didn’t take long for him to cement his place as a standout Championship midfielder. In his maiden season with the Potters, Burger managed four goals and four assists in 41 games across all competitions.

He was crucial in their successful survival bid and even captained Steven Schumacher’s side on several occasions.

Such success will not go unnoticed, and it seems the Stoke City ace has high profile admirers.

Writing on X, reporter Fraser Gillan has said that Tottenham Hotspur are ‘big fans’ of Burger. For now though, nothing is happening and he remains on the books in Staffordshire.

On Wouter Burger, sources state Spurs are big fans but nothing is happening yet. He is still a Stoke player for now #SCFC @TEAMtalk. — Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan (@FrazFletcher) July 23, 2024

Burger is under contract for another three years having penned a four-year deal upon his arrival from Basel last summer. He will be key to Schumacher and co’s bid to rise back up the Championship table, so they’ll be hopeful of fending off high-profile interest in his services ahead of next season.

Time will tell

For now, it looks as though Burger remains a Stoke City player and despite increasing speculation online, nothing is close regarding a potential move away from the Championship club.

The Potters will be hoping it stays that way as they look to hold onto one of their star men just a year after bringing him in./

That will especially be the case with clubs like Spurs holding an interest. Not only do they comfortably possess the financial power to prise him out of the club’s hands, but they’ll be an attractive offer to Burger and his head may well be turned by their interest if it advances.

It would be a surprise if they’re the only ones keen too. Burger is a player who already looks good enough for a step up and at his age, he’ll only get better and better as time passes.

More business needed?

So far this summer, three new faces have been added to Schumacher’s ranks.

Ben Gibson has come in as a new option at the back following the expiry of his Norwich City contract while left-back Eric Junior Bocat has signed from Belgian outfit Sint-Truiden on a permanent basis.

Goalkeeper Viktor Johansson has earned a deserved Championship stay with Stoke City too after impressing in a relegated Rotherham United side.

Beyond those three, more options wouldn’t go amiss. The striker position is one that needs bolstering and another centre-back could be desired. If Burger is sold, a replacement will be needed too.