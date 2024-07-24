Stockport County to beat Wigan Athletic in pursuit of Crystal Palace man

Stockport County are in ‘pole position’ to beat Wigan Athletic to the signing of Crystal Palace defender Tayo Adaramola on loan, according to South London Press reporter Edmund Brack on X

Stockport County are set to see off competition from their League One rivals Wigan Athletic to lure the left-back to Edgeley Park on a temporary basis as they look to continue their recruitment drive. They won the League Two title last season and have been busy preparing for life in League One.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Adaramola, 21, spent the second-half of the last campaign with RWD Molenbeek in the Belgian Pro League to get some experience under his belt. He played 14 games but is now back at Selhurst Park ahead of another exit.

In this latest update regarding his situation by journalist Brack on X, the Hatters are poised to secure his signature ahead of the Latics. Serie B side Pisa have also been in the frame.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Stockport County to land Crystal Palace man

Adaramola will give Stockport County more competition and depth in defence.

The Republic of Ireland youth international started his career with spells at St. Kevin’s Boys and St. Mochta’s before moving over to England in 2015.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Crystal Palace snapped him up and he has since risen up through the ranks of the Eagles.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was handed his first professional contract at Selhurst Park in 2020 and has made two first-team appearances.

Coventry City landed him on loan in 2021 but he only played once for the Sky Blues.

Adaramola got plenty of minutes with RWD Molenbeek last term in the Belgian top flight and that will have boosted his development.

What now for Crystal Palace man?

The Dublin-born man has been linked with Wigan Athletic and Pisa but is now Stockport County-bound.

Dave Challinor’s side have been busy in this window so far and are showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon as they gear up for their opening day home clash against Cambridge United.