Stevenage and Exeter City face competition in race for Premier League prospect

Stevenage and Exeter City have been joined by Hearts in the race for Crystal Palace midfielder Malachi Boateng, as per Alan Nixon

Stevenage and Exeter City are both gearing up for another year of League One football.

The duo finished comfortably in the third tier last time around and will be going again in the third tier this season.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

The summer transfer window is well underway and both clubs have been active so far.

Their interest in Boateng dates back into last month where the duo were reportedly chasing a deal for the Crystal Palace youngster and at the time were joined by Northampton Town.

However, now a fresh update from Nixon claims Scottish Premiership side Hearts are now in the race for the youngster as well as Italian side Pisa.

A tough race

Hearts would be able to offer top flight and football and their League One transfer competitors are obviously a long way off that.

That may be enough to tempt Palace and Boateng, however game time may be the deciding factor and that is where the third tier outfits should shine.

Boateng has spent the past two seasons on loan in Scotland having spells at both Queen’s Park and Dundee, but now may be the best opportunity for the Eagles to test their prospect in senior English football.

He was a regular for Palace’s U21 side across two seasons before his loan moves, but he is yet to get a real chance in their first team.

The season ahead

The Grecians finished 13th last season. It was a solid showing from Exeter City and they will be hoping to climb inside the top half this time around.

Stevenage meanwhile finished 9th. They looked like genuine top six contenders at one stage under Steve Evans, but now under the new management of Alex Revell it remains to be seen whether they will be able to replicate the positive campaign they had last season.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

The 21-year-old Boateng would be a good addition to either side and with over a month still to go this summer there is no rush for Palace to send him out. However, with the season starting in just over two weeks it is in the clubs’ best interest to get as much of their business done as early as possible to allow the best chance possible of their squad settling and hitting the ground running.