‘I don’t think…’ – Chris Wilder offers Sheffield United transfer update

Sheffield United are back in the Championship for the 2024/25 season.

Chris Wilder’s side were relegated from the Premier League last season, finishing rock bottom in the top flight.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

They were the only one of the newly-promoted sides to show no real sign of a possible survival and once again they have to work towards Championship promotion.

The Blades have been on the backfoot so far this summer with their transfer business delayed and halted at times due to ongoing takeover talks. However, they have started to make positive moves more recently.

Speaking to The Star, Wilder offered an update on the transfer state of play. He said: “I’m not [happy], because I don’t think any manager ever is, but we work away as we do, we have to be patient in getting the right ones from an attitude point of view, financially we have to be patient as well but we have got some good targets that we are after that hopefully we can secure and if we have to wait a little bit longer then we will do that to make sure they are the right ones to come through the door.”

Work to do

Sheffield United are under no illusions that they still have work to do and areas to addrsss in the coming weeks.

Wilder’s side will be competitive in the Championship this season, but just how far they can go remains to be seen.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Wilder returned to the club back in December and keeping them up was always a far fetched idea. However, he has experience of earning promotion with the club in the second tier and there will be hope he can replicate that again in the future.

Finding stability

After the season they had last season it is crucial now more than ever that the club find some stability.

They need to agree on a clear plan and stick to it as they aim to earn promotion again and ultimately retain their spot in the Premier League next time.

This season may come too soon for them to earn another promotion back to the top flight, however only time will tell and if they do they must learn from previous mistakes.

They are certainly a team to watch this season and the next five weeks of the transfer window will be telling for them, just how much business they can complete in that timeframe will largely dictate the season they could have and it’s a question all fans will be eager to know the answer to.