Forgotten Premier League winger targeted by Sheffield United, report claims

Sheffield United are keen on Nottingham Forest winger Josh Bowler, as per a report from the Nottingham Forest News

Sheffield United are in the market for a whole host of new signings as manager Chris Wilder leads a rebuild at Bramall Lane.

A whole host of players have moved on from the club following relegation from the Premier League and more departures are likely. It has seen Wilder’s ranks dwindle, so reinforcements are a must.

Now, a new name is said to have emerged on the Blades’ radar.

The Nottingham Forest News reports that Sheffield United are keen on winger Josh Bowler, who has fallen far down the pecking order at the City Ground with Forest. A loan deal is more likely than a permanent one.

He signed for the club in September 2022 after a starring stint with Blackpool but has never played for the club competitively.

He was instantly loaned out to Olympiacos before a return to Bloomfield Road. The 25-year-old then spent last season with Cardiff City, notching five goals and two assists in 39 games.

Bowler has one year left on his contract with Nottingham Forest and it seems highly unlikely that he has a future under Nuno Espirito Santo.

In need of a fresh start

After time in the QPR and Everton youth setups, Bowler looked as though he’d really found some momentum when he became a star performer for Blackpool during their stay in the Championship.

He hit fantastic form as the Tangerines staved off relegation in the 2021/22 season and his move up to Nottingham Forest was a deserved one.

However, limited opportunities and loans have not helped Bowler kick on. As such, with a year left on his Forest deal, a fresh start seems like his best option.

Perhaps a permanent move would be ideal, allowing him to leave his tough Forest stint in the past. Sheffield United may well try to tempt the club into that, even if the parent club feel a temporary deal is most likely.

Wilder’s wing options

Sheffield United are in need of recruits across plenty of areas of the pitch but for some flexibility, some wingers certainly wouldn’t go amiss.

It would come as a surprise if he moved away from the wing-back system that has served him so well over the years. However, even if he does stick with that, bringing in some wingers could add some attacking impetus when required.

As it stands, there is not one natural winger in the senior squad. Jamie Shackleton has played there when required and Andre Brooks can play there too, but both are better in other roles.

A move for someone like Bowler would add depth and flexibility, and it could be a great move for him too. Time will tell whether the links develop into anything more concrete though.