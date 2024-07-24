Sheffield United near fifth summer signing, medical underway

Sheffield United look set to seal their fifth summer signing with Harrison Burrows now undergoing a medical, as per Mark McAdam

Sheffield United have been at the centre of the Harrison Burrows transfer saga over recent weeks.

Chris Wilder is leading a rebuild of the squad at Bramall Lane after relegation and Peterborough United’s academy graduate has been on the radar. Rumours have persisted for some time but it seems the Blades are finally set to secure his signature after reports of a nearing deal on Tuesday.

Now, it seems the final steps are finally being taken to secure his signature.

Writing on X, Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam states that Burrows is currently undergoing his medical with Sheffield United ahead of the proposed move up from League One, where he has become a star player.

Harrison Burrows currently having his Sheffield United medical.



For just £3 million I think this is an incredible piece of business.



So much potential and a real leader. — Mark McAdam (@markmcadamtv) July 24, 2024

While McAdam cites a £3m fee, seperate reports earlier this week stated that while the initial fee is that much, add-ons will take it higher. The Peterborough Telegraph said that if the Blades are ‘successful’ over the course of Burrows’ agreed contract, the same £3m sum will be due again.

That would potentially take a deal as high as £6m, marking another notable profit for Peterborough United.

A brilliant investment

While it may remain to be seen just how much Sheffield United end up paying for Burrows over time, he looks set to be a fantastic investment from the club.

The 22-year-old looks as though he’ll only get better over time and having starred in League One, the time has come for him to step up to a higher level. Burrows has performed well in the Championship before, playing regularly in his only campaign at the level.

However, maintaining a high level for a club chasing promotion will be another task. He’ll have decent competition for a starting spot too with Sam McCallum also joining Sheffield United this summer.

As a mature leader with a dual threat of goals and assists from defence though, Burrows is someone who could be a real asset for the years to come, both in terms of what he offers now and the player he can develop into.

Light at the end of the tunnel?

There has been a lot of uncertainty at Sheffield United over recent times.

Ongoing takeover talks have hindered their transfer business with the focus being on free transfer deals so far. However, with Kieffer Moore coming in for a fee and a deal for Burrows struck, perhaps there’s finally some light at the end of the tunnel.

It will be hoped that the Burrows deal can be completed without a hitch as he undergoes his medical and further new faces can follow him through the door at Bramall Lane.

Wilder will know further signings are needed, so they won’t stop to admire the view just yet. The Blades have a lot more work to do if they’re to fight for an immediate return to the Premier League next season.